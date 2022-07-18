Northwest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 427 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,832,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $93.14 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.95.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

