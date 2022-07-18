Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Shares Gap Up to $23.37

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.37, but opened at $24.49. Northern Oil and Gas shares last traded at $24.34, with a volume of 452 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 5.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 1,021.20%. The firm had revenue of $456.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.39%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

