North American Construction Group Ltd. Buys 19,100 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$271,817.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$815,453.49.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 15th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$266,082.10.

On Monday, July 11th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$278,567.77.

On Friday, July 8th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$275,966.35.

On Wednesday, July 6th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$263,736.62.

On Monday, July 4th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,237.95.

On Wednesday, June 29th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,725.00.

On Monday, June 27th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 56,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$810,577.60.

On Friday, June 24th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$270,656.55.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$276,539.35.

On Monday, June 20th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$282,771.68.

NOA traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$13.94. 51,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,971. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.46. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$13.55 and a 52-week high of C$22.00. The company has a market cap of C$395.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$176.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$186.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.5179383 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOA shares. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$28.50 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.88.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

