Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,075 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NSC. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.17.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $227.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $217.00 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

