NextMart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXMR) Short Interest Up 56.3% in June

NextMart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 56.3% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,176,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NextMart Price Performance
OTCMKTS NXMR traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,876. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. NextMart has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.15.
NextMart Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextMart (NXMR)
- Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for NextMart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextMart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.