NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Partners LLC

Insight Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,323,499. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.40. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $153.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

