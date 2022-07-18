NextDAO Achieves Market Cap of $672,683.70 (NAX)

NextDAO (NAX) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $672,683.70 and approximately $310,956.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,127.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,280.32 or 0.05931410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,585.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002192 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,390,148,687 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,916,578 coins. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax.

Buying and Selling NextDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

