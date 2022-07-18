New BitShares (NBS) Price Hits $0.0046 on Major Exchanges

New BitShares (NBS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last seven days, New BitShares has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. New BitShares has a market capitalization of $11.95 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One New BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

New BitShares Coin Profile

New BitShares was first traded on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus.

Buying and Selling New BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade New BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase New BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

