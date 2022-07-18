Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,688 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $69,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX traded up $7.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $196.14. 147,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,755,299. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.87.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

