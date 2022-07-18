Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,739,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Net Savings Link Trading Up 4.4 %

NSAV stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 19,955,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,120,182. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Net Savings Link has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.15.

Net Savings Link Company Profile

Net Savings Link, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset technology company. It holds interests in Cryptocurrency Trading Platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and offers a range of trading services, such as portfolio management and price search function. This platform supports various cryptocurrency exchanges.

