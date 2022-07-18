NerveNetwork Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $148,429.00 (NVT)

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One NerveNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NerveNetwork has a total market cap of $4.01 million and $148,429.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NerveNetwork has traded down 58% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NerveNetwork

NerveNetwork (CRYPTO:NVT) is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official website is nerve.network. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

