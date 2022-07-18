Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Major Shareholder Sells $15,347.00 in Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $15,347.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,026,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,594,575.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Light Street Capital Managemen sold 400 shares of Nerdy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $1,124.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Light Street Capital Managemen sold 63,000 shares of Nerdy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $195,930.00.

Shares of NRDY opened at $2.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75. Nerdy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $356.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.71%. The company had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRDY. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at $696,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Nerdy from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Nerdy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nerdy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

