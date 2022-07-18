Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading Up 24.4%

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 24.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.26. 169,861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 151,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Neptune Digital Assets Stock Up 24.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.85 million and a PE ratio of 102.50. The company has a quick ratio of 23.20, a current ratio of 110.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$0.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 million. Analysts forecast that Neptune Digital Assets Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Neptune Digital Assets

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It invests in digital asset ecosystem, including Bitcoin mining, staking cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, yield farming, and liquidity mining, as well as operates blockchain nodes and other associated blockchain technology projects.

