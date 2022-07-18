NeoWorld Cash (NASH) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

NeoWorld Cash (NASH) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. During the last seven days, NeoWorld Cash has traded 44.1% higher against the US dollar. One NeoWorld Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. NeoWorld Cash has a market capitalization of $48,477.11 and approximately $81.00 worth of NeoWorld Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,300.62 or 0.99866586 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003748 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

NeoWorld Cash Coin Profile

NeoWorld Cash (NASH) is a coin. NeoWorld Cash’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,709,948,546 coins. NeoWorld Cash’s official website is neoworld.io. The Reddit community for NeoWorld Cash is /r/neoworldtech. NeoWorld Cash’s official Twitter account is @NeoWorld9 and its Facebook page is accessible here. NeoWorld Cash’s official message board is blog.neoworld.io.

Buying and Selling NeoWorld Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “NeoWorld is a multiplayer online virtual world that runs on blockchain. In the 3D virtual environment, players explore new frontiers, create skylines, pursue careers and build wealth, legends and legacies from scratch, just like in the real world. “

