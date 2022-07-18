Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,576,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,180 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Neogen worth $48,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEOG. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,514,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at $12,264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Neogen by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,088,000 after purchasing an additional 256,731 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Neogen by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 444,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after purchasing an additional 124,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,387,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,547,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEOG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Neogen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Neogen in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.18. 18,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,411. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average is $30.86. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $47.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

