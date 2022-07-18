Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Nemetschek from €90.00 ($90.00) to €70.00 ($70.00) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.17.

Nemetschek Price Performance

Nemetschek stock opened at $62.75 on Thursday. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $87.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.38.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

