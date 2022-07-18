Needham & Company LLC Lowers Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target to $44.00

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VSAT. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Viasat from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Viasat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viasat has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.25.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat Price Performance

VSAT opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. Viasat has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $68.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -128.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viasat

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Viasat’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viasat will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viasat

(Get Rating)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.