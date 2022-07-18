Navcoin (NAV) One Day Volume Hits $28,608.00

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $9.68 million and $28,608.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Navcoin has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000775 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001840 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000263 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00014830 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,924,861 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

