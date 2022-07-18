National Bankshares Trims Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Target Price to $25.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 94.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Enerplus Price Performance

Shares of Enerplus stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $12.85. 181,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,746,463. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 2.48. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $18.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerplus

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $513.15 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 69.73%. Analysts expect that Enerplus will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter worth $38,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

