National Bankshares Trims Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Target Price to C$13.50

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BIR. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.25 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.00.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of TSE:BIR traded up C$0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting C$8.96. The stock had a trading volume of 553,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,596. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.29 and a 12 month high of C$12.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 5.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05.

Insider Transactions at Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$285.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$273.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aaron Jeffery Tonken sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.29, for a total value of C$2,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,215,476.90. In other news, Senior Officer David Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of Birchcliff Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.03, for a total transaction of C$275,750.00. Also, Director Aaron Jeffery Tonken sold 200,000 shares of Birchcliff Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.29, for a total transaction of C$2,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,215,476.90. Insiders have sold a total of 425,000 shares of company stock worth $5,059,000 in the last ninety days.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

See Also

