National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

National Bank Price Performance

NYSE NBHC opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average is $41.45. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $67.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.51 million. National Bank had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 10.23%. National Bank’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $232,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,454,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBHC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 145.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in National Bank by 2,677.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Bank by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in National Bank during the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in National Bank by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Articles

