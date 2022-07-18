National Bank Financial Lowers Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Price Target to C$7.00

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Pipestone Energy Price Performance

BKBEF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.71. 162,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,380. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81. Pipestone Energy has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.34.

Get Pipestone Energy alerts:

Pipestone Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Western Canada. It focuses on the Montney asset that covers an area of 91,149 net acres located to southwest of Grande Prairie in Northwest Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pipestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pipestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.