National Bank Financial Lowers Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Price Target to C$7.00

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Pipestone Energy Price Performance
BKBEF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.71. 162,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,380. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81. Pipestone Energy has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.34.
Pipestone Energy Company Profile
