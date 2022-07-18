NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.50

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 42424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSTG has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies Stock Down 7.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.61.

Institutional Trading of NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $31.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 87.89% and a negative return on equity of 68.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,673,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,611,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,051,000 after buying an additional 487,436 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 36.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,617,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,216,000 after buying an additional 434,081 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,443,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,159,000 after purchasing an additional 299,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $12,543,000.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.