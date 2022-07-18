Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDMGet Rating)’s stock price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 104,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,893,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Nano Dimension Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 15.86% and a negative net margin of 1,116.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano Dimension

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNDM. Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Nano Dimension by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 10,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Nano Dimension during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

Further Reading

