Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 104,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,893,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.
Nano Dimension Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29.
Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 15.86% and a negative net margin of 1,116.53%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano Dimension
Nano Dimension Company Profile
Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nano Dimension (NNDM)
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.