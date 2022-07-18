Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 104,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,893,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Nano Dimension Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 15.86% and a negative net margin of 1,116.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNDM. Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Nano Dimension by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 10,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Nano Dimension during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.