Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NTP opened at $4.22 on Friday. Nam Tai Property has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54. The company has a market cap of $165.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

