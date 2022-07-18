Nafter (NAFT) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

Nafter (NAFT) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One Nafter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nafter has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nafter has a market capitalization of $629,698.68 and $23,255.00 worth of Nafter was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 494.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $616.70 or 0.02898479 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001674 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00022617 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001926 BTC.
Nafter Profile
Nafter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Nafter’s official Twitter account is @Nafterapp.
Nafter Coin Trading
