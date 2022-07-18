Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) PT Lowered to $4.00 at B. Riley

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

Mustang Bio Stock Performance

Mustang Bio stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90. Mustang Bio has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 11.51 and a quick ratio of 11.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio ( NASDAQ:MBIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBIO. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.