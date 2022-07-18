Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Mueller Industries stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $54.05. 13,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.25. Mueller Industries has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $63.07.

Insider Activity

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 14.23%.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $120,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,202.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Mueller Industries by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,139,000 after purchasing an additional 92,224 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 22,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

(Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.