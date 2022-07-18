Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $53.40 on Friday. Mueller Industries has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $63.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 43.71%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 10.08%.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $120,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,202.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 431.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 66,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mueller Industries by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Mueller Industries by 453.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

