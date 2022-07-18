Morgan Stanley Trims QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Target Price to $12.00

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.17.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape Price Performance

NYSE:QS opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 48.57, a quick ratio of 48.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 7.47. QuantumScape has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.87.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $79,167.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 344,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,084,646.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 496,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,933,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $79,167.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 344,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,084,646.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 793,234 shares of company stock valued at $9,312,126 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.