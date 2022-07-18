Morgan Stanley Lowers TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $75.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TJX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.59. 176,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,244,449. The company has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,135,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,460,403,000 after purchasing an additional 277,362 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,144,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,413 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,720,125,000 after buying an additional 2,057,821 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,622,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,370,502,000 after buying an additional 634,718 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,443,489,000 after buying an additional 404,042 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.