Morgan Stanley Lowers 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Price Target to $6.50

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $6.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised 8X8 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on 8X8 from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on 8X8 from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on 8X8 from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Insider Activity

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $56,088.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,929.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $56,088.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,929.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 22,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $117,713.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,816.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,183 shares of company stock worth $1,015,944 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of 8X8

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in 8X8 by 14.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,379,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,380 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,015,000. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 800,689 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,491,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in 8X8 by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 8X8

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.