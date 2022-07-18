Morgan Stanley Increases Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $62.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $41.43. 562,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,615,576. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.03. The company has a market capitalization of $157.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

