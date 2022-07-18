Moonriver (MOVR) Achieves Market Cap of $68.50 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.18 or 0.00064162 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonriver has a market cap of $68.50 million and $13.29 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 825.2% against the dollar and now trades at $953.08 or 0.04312036 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004524 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00020356 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001850 BTC.
Moonriver Profile
Moonriver’s total supply is 10,402,767 coins and its circulating supply is 4,830,165 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Moonriver Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.