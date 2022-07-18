Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.49

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 19800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on Montage Gold and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Montage Gold alerts:

Montage Gold Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.62 million and a P/E ratio of -2.95.

Montage Gold Company Profile

Montage Gold ( CVE:MAU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Montage Gold Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 1,442 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.