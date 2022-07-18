Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.49

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 19800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on Montage Gold and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.
Montage Gold Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.62 million and a P/E ratio of -2.95.
Montage Gold Company Profile
Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 1,442 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
