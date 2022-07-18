Mondi (LON:MNDI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29,891.00

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as £298.91 ($357.32) and last traded at GBX 1,468 ($17.55), with a volume of 1568683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,440.50 ($17.22).

MNDI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mondi to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,865 ($22.29) to GBX 2,000 ($23.91) in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,030 ($24.27).

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,112.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,495.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,595.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.57.

In other news, insider Angela Strank acquired 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,580 ($18.89) per share, with a total value of £9,922.40 ($11,861.38).

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

