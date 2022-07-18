Monavale Market Cap Reaches $11.21 Million (MONA)

Monavale (MONA) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,098.75 or 0.05092170 BTC on major exchanges. Monavale has a total market cap of $11.21 million and $1.03 million worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monavale has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00024968 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00261966 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001415 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000952 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Monavale Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,895 coins and its circulating supply is 10,203 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax. The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz.

Buying and Selling Monavale

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

