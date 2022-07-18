Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ MBRX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,113. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $49.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.80. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

(Get Rating)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.