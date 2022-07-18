Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $337,760.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total value of $337,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,778.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 6th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total value of $309,700.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Juan Andres sold 6,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Juan Andres sold 749 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $108,904.60.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Juan Andres sold 195 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $26,073.45.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $306,460.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $306,000.00.

Moderna Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $166.91 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.61 and a one year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

