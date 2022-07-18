Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $337,760.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total value of $337,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,778.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 6th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total value of $309,700.00.
- On Friday, July 1st, Juan Andres sold 6,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00.
- On Tuesday, May 31st, Juan Andres sold 749 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $108,904.60.
- On Tuesday, May 10th, Juan Andres sold 195 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $26,073.45.
- On Wednesday, May 4th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $306,460.00.
- On Friday, April 29th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.
- On Wednesday, April 20th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $306,000.00.
Moderna Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $166.91 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.61 and a one year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
