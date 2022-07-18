Mithril (MITH) Price Up 143.5% Over Last Week

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $40.79 million and $134.21 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 143.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00008618 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00008721 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00215266 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000308 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken. The official website for Mithril is mith.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

