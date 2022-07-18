Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Down 2.6%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.42 and last traded at $23.51. 1,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 202,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.05.

Insider Activity

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.01% and a negative net margin of 218.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.68) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 38,478 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $962,334.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,540,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,520,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $606,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Highlander Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

See Also

