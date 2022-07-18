Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Trims Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,564 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 4,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 537.6% in the 1st quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 52,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 43,950 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 8,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.52. 15,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,955,354. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.62.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

