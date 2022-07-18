Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 79,000 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,000 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $28,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CYBR. TheStreet downgraded CyberArk Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Summit Insights reduced their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

CyberArk Software Trading Up 2.6 %

CyberArk Software stock traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.11. 667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,282. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.07. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.88). The business had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.