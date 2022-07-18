Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 79,000 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,000 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $28,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CYBR. TheStreet downgraded CyberArk Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Summit Insights reduced their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.88). The business had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
