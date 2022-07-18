Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 65,000 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises approximately 1.6% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.35% of United Rentals worth $90,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 430.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on URI. StockNews.com cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. OTR Global lowered United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.50.

URI stock traded up $7.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $259.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,553. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $268.21 and its 200-day moving average is $305.63. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,529.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

