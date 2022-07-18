Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 43,082 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 216,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,082 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF were worth $8,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 27,889 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,367,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 151,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 669,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,557,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

HEWJ stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,920. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $41.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.69 and its 200-day moving average is $37.93.

