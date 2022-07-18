Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 224,946 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 707,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 224,946 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $57,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,438,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,865,000 after acquiring an additional 192,982 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.2% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,924,000 after purchasing an additional 24,202 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,997,000 after purchasing an additional 37,715 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 768,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,067,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLG. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Shares of SLG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,633. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $43.93 and a one year high of $83.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.30.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.08%.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.