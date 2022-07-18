Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Makes New Investment in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,590,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,529,000. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up 2.2% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.08% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 431.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 916.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PPA traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $69.68. 59 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,566. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $65.49 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.10.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

