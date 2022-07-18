Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,839 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 1.08% of Sapiens International worth $15,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPNS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Sapiens International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPNS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.99. The company had a trading volume of 241 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,447. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.58. Sapiens International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.21 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sapiens International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.352 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.61%.

Sapiens International Profile

(Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Featured Articles

