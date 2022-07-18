Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $45.62 Million Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 882,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 199,434 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 1.36% of Verint Systems worth $45,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Verint Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Verint Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Verint Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

VRNT traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,007. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average is $50.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $219.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 6,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $272,816.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verint Systems news, Director John R. Egan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $415,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,254.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 6,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $272,816.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,569.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,489 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRNT. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Verint Systems to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verint Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

