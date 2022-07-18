Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $4.37 Million Stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.48% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,368,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 372,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 157,884 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of CLOU traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.60. 19,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,701. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average is $20.09. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $32.37.

